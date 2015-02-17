Moscovici denies EU divisions on Greece

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - European Union Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici denied on Tuesday that the EU was playing a “good cop, bad cop” game with Greece and said Athens must request an extension of its bailout.

“There is no good cop, bad cop. There needs to be a margin of flexibility, room for politics, but everyone must understand the working process. The Commission contributes to the collective work of the Eurogroup. There is not one paper or another paper. There are contributions to a global agreement,” he told reporters.

“The only privileged scenario is Greece in the euro zone and for that we have told the Greek government that they must now send a request for the extension of the programme, call it technical if you want ... We are united, we all think a solution is possible, there is no plan B,” he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by Adrian Croft, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)