EU's Moscovici says talks with Greece not going fast enough

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that talks between Greece and its lenders to reach a debt deal were not going fast enough, but that a reshuffle in Athens’ negotiating team was a good sign.

“The discussion is serious, taut and has advanced, but not fast enough and an in insufficient way,” Moscovici told French BFM-TV.

“A consistent, comprehensive and coherent reform programme must now be put on the table.”

Asked about Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ decision to shake up the team handling the talks after relations between his finance minister and the EU hit a new low, Moscovici said:

“What’s important is that Mr Tsipras is taking back the negotiations himself and is sending to Brussels his people, trustworthy people and people who we can talk to. It’s a good sign.” (Reporting By John Irish and Chine Labbe; editing by James Regan)