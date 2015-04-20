FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscovici says Greece must deliver reforms to stay in the euro zone
April 20, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Moscovici says Greece must deliver reforms to stay in the euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday the Greek government needed to deliver a reform plan urgently to ensure Athens can remain in the euro zone.

“I have no plan B, I only have a plan A, and plan A is Greece in the euro zone, but for Greece to stay in the euro zone we need reforms now, we can’t prevaricate,” Moscovici, the European Union’s economics commissioner, said on France’s iTele television.

“We really need - now, there is no time to lose - that the Greek government delivers the reforms we’re asking for,” the former French finance minister said.

Athens has been stuck in negotiations with its euro zone partners and the IMF over economic reforms required by its lenders to unlock remaining bailout funds. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

