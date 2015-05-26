FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Moscovici says Greek negotiations must speed up
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Moscovici says Greek negotiations must speed up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Negotiations between representatives of Greece and its creditors need to be speeded up because of liquidity problems in the struggling European Union state, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

“The process is much better, the substance is improving but we’re not there yet,” EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told journalists in Dublin, when asked about talks between Greece, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission.

“We are aware of the liquidity problems in Greece, this is why it so important that the negotiations speed up,” he said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.