EU's Moscovici says Greek negotiations must speed up

DUBLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Negotiations between representatives of Greece and its creditors need to be speeded up because of liquidity problems in the struggling European Union state, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

“The process is much better, the substance is improving but we’re not there yet,” EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told journalists in Dublin, when asked about talks between Greece, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission.

“We are aware of the liquidity problems in Greece, this is why it so important that the negotiations speed up,” he said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)