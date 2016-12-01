FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Still work to be done for deal on Greek reforms next week - EU's Moscovici
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

Still work to be done for deal on Greek reforms next week - EU's Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Talks between Greece and its European Union creditors are progressing but work is still needed to reach a technical deal on Greek reforms, the EU commissioner for economic affairs said on Thursday.

"The discussions continue, the positions are getting closer, but there is still work to be done," Pierre Moscovici told a news conference in Brussels.

He said he was confident a technical agreement on Greek reforms under the current 86 billion euro ($91.4 billion) bailout programme is within reach.

This would allow euro zone finance ministers, who will gather in Brussels on Dec. 5 for a regular meeting, to start discussions also on "medium-term" measures to reduce the Greek debt after the end of the programme, which will expire in 2018, Moscovici said. ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

