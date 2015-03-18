FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU not imposing any "veto" on Greek anti-poverty legislation
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

EU not imposing any "veto" on Greek anti-poverty legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici denied on Wednesday that the EU was trying to stop the Greek government passing a law to relieve the poor when it asked for prior consultation on a bill before parliament.

Asked at a news conference about reports that a Commission official had tried to prevent the Greek government presenting a humanitarian crisis bill, Moscovici said: “There is no question of us putting any kind of veto on a humanitarian bill, as I saw reported in some media.”

On the contrary, he said, the EU executive was committed to helping those Greeks most affected by the debt crisis. However, Commission official Declan Costello had been correct to remind the Greek government that under a deal with creditors on Feb. 20 it should consult with lenders first before passing legislation.

This, Moscovici said, was to assess the impact on its budget of any measures signed into law. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.