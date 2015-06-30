FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO head says Greece should not make cuts in defence spending
June 30, 2015

NATO head says Greece should not make cuts in defence spending

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Greece should not make cuts in its defence spending and had played an important role in southern Europe as a NATO member, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a German television station on Tuesday.

Asked whether Greece would remain a member of NATO if it left the euro zone, he was quoted by German public broadcaster ZDF as saying in a statement: “The Greek government has always stressed it wants to remain a reliable member of NATO.”

Stoltenberg said he expected Greece to continue spending 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.

He said no member of the Greek government had linked the financial crisis with NATO membership: “On the contrary - they’ve really always affirmed their loyalty to NATO and I welcome that.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

