FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's NBG sells stake in funds to Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's NBG sells stake in funds to Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell stakes held directly or indirectly in 11 funds to Deutsche Bank Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for 288 million euros.

The transaction was expected to be concluded in the first semester of 2016, subject to regulatory approval, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The management responsibility of the Funds and underlying investments would continue to be performed by the current management team along with others persons appointed by the buyers, under a new management vehicle created for that purpose, it said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.