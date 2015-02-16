Greece says negotiations continue in Eurogroup

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Greek officials said they were still negotiating with euro zone finance ministers on Monday after Greece rejected a draft proposal under which it would agree to extend its current bailout by six months and “successfully conclude” it.

One Greek official said that draft had been presented by Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister. The new Greek government has said it will not accept any continuation of the existing bailout package. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)