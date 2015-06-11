FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek debt negotiators leave Brussels for Athens -source
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Greek debt negotiators leave Brussels for Athens -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greek officials who have been negotiating a debt deal with Athens’ creditors left for home on Thursday, a Greek source told Reuters after the IMF said its team had also quit Brussels citing outstanding differences.

“They have all left,” the source said when asked if any of the Greek officials involved in technical level talks with the so-called Brussels Group of creditor institutions were still present in the city. The institutions are the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.