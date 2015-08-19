Dijsselbloem: IMF, euro zone can agree on Greek debt

AMSTERDAM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday he believes that euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund will be able to come to an agreement on IMF participation in Greece’s latest bailout package.

Dijsselbloem said that while European governments opposed any nominal writedown of Greek debt, and the IMF believed Greek debt was not sustainable as is, they will be able to find a compromise in the form of lower interest rates and longer repayment terms.

Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands’ finance minister, was speaking in the debate in the Dutch parliament over the approval of the bailout package agreed with Athens.