ECB's Nowotny says too early to talk about curbing emergency Greek funding
June 15, 2015 / 9:08 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says too early to talk about curbing emergency Greek funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 15 (Reuters) - It is too early to discuss reducing emergency funding for Greece’s banks, the head of Austria’s central bank said on Monday, expressing concern about failed negotiations between Greece and its financial backers.

“It’s just too early to answer that question,” Ewald Nowotny, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s policy-setting Governing Council, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Asked about the failure to reach a deal with Greece, he said: “Everybody is concerned.” (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; writing by John O‘Donnell; editing by Michelle Martin)

