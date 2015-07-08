FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny sees no contagion from Greek crisis
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny sees no contagion from Greek crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 8 (Reuters) - The Greek debt crisis has only limited effects on financial stability in the rest of the euro zone, increasing the freedom of the European Central Bank and European Union to act, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

“Greece is a special case. There is no danger of contagion,” Nowotny told journalists at an event at Austria’s central bank, of which he is also governor.

Nowotny said Europe was now better prepared to deal with the fallout of the crisis. “This time it has no consequences, only very small effects... therefore there is more freedom to act for the ECB and the EU,” he said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.