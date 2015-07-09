FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek talks must produce strong outcome on Sunday for ECB support -Nowotny
July 9, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Greek talks must produce strong outcome on Sunday for ECB support -Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Political talks over Greece must produce a strong outcome on Sunday for the European Central Bank to provide continued support, Austrian central bank governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

“It has to be a very strong and credible signal otherwise it will have no positive effect on markets and economic developments,” Nowotny told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

“Negotiations alone would not be enough (for continued ECB support), it depends on the result of negotiations, and as I understand, Sunday is seen as the last moment to get a result,” Nowotny said. “We have to get results in line with our rules.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

