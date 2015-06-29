FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nowotny says ECB to review Greek support in runup to referendum - paper
June 29, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Nowotny says ECB to review Greek support in runup to referendum - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must decide whether to grant continued assistance to Greece leading up to its planned referendum after its bailout programme has ended, a senior policy setter was quoted as saying on Monday.

“This concerns the question whether Greece will be supported through the date of the referendum,” said Ewald Nowotny, who sits on the ECB’s decision-making Governing Council, which is due to gather on Wednesday.

“The question needs to be answered as to whether the ECB can offer assistance without a programme,” said Nowotny, who also heads Austria’s central bank, in an interview published online by the newspaper Wiener Zeitung.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins in Vienna and John O'Donnell in Frankfurt

