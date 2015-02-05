FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Greece may get new debt waiver if strikes deal - Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may again accept Greek bonds in return for funding should Athens agree on a new bailout programme with international creditors, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying.

The ECB decided on Wednesday to revoke a waiver allowing it to accept Greek debt. Nowotny said in an interview with the nzz.at website that the ECB step was in line with its rules, and did not mark a special sanction for Greece.

“An alternative would have been to make the step dependent on the outcome of future political negotiations, but that was exactly what the Council did not want,” he said, adding: “If in the course of negotiations it comes to a (new bailout) programme, then of course a waiver is conceivable again, but we are not part of the negotiations.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)

