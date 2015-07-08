FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
On Greece, ECB has interpreted rules to maximum - Noyer
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

On Greece, ECB has interpreted rules to maximum - Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank had already interpreted its own rules “to the maximum” to help Greece and would be obliged to cut off liquidity as soon as there was no prospect of a deal, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Wednesday.

“In the last six months we maintained the lifeline set up for Greek banks and put enormous sums of money on the table,” Noyer told Europe 1 radio.

“Our rules oblige us to stop immediately at that point when there is no prospect of a political accord on a programme, or at the point when the Greek banking system crumbles - which would happen if it enters generalised default on all its debts.”

Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the week to come up with fresh proposals in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe’s currency bloc.

All 28 European Union leaders are due to meet on Sunday. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.