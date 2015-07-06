FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Greek debt cannot be restructured - Noyer
July 6, 2015

ECB's Greek debt cannot be restructured - Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greek debt held by the European Central Bank cannot be restructured as that would amount to the ECB financing a government, which is explicitly banned by EU rules, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

“Greek debt held by the Eurosystem is debt that cannot by its very nature be restructured because that would be monetary financing of a state,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told journalists.

He declined to comment further on Greece’s debt situation as no decision had yet been taken. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love)

