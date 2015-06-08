FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek exit would not be problem for euro zone - ECB's Noyer
June 8, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Greek exit would not be problem for euro zone - ECB's Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 8 (Reuters) - If Greece had to leave the euro zone, it would not cause a problem for the currency bloc but rather for Greece itself, European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

Greece realistically has only “a matter of days” to reach a deal with its international creditors, he told reporters, since any late-June agreement would need to be approved by various European legislatures. It is extremely urgent for Greece to reach a settlement, he said.

He also said the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the euro has been in ranges that are fully explainable by the difference in conditions in the United States and Europe and should not “warrant significant questions.” (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

