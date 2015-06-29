FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande, Obama to work together on Greek crisis - Hollande's office
June 29, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande, Obama to work together on Greek crisis - Hollande's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed in a phone conversation on Monday to work together to help restart dialogue on a Greek aid-for-reforms package, an aide to Hollande said.

“They have agreed to pool their efforts to facilitate a resumption of the talks so as to find a solution to the crisis as soon as possible and ensure Greece’s financial stability,” the aide said.

Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Greece on Sunday, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talked with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

