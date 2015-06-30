FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says Greece won't be 'major shock' to U.S. financial system
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Greece won't be 'major shock' to U.S. financial system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the current crisis in Greece should not prompt “over-reactions” in the United States, but U.S. officials have been monitoring the situation.

“In layman’s terms for the American people, this is not something that we believe will have a major shock to the system,” Obama said during a news conference. “But obviously it’s very painful for the Greek people, and it can have a significant effect on growth rates in Europe.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Idrees Ali and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.