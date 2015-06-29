FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
It wouldn't be end of world if Greece leaves euro zone -EU's Oettinger
June 29, 2015

It wouldn't be end of world if Greece leaves euro zone -EU's Oettinger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Greece still has the chance to accept an offer to remain in the euro zone but there won’t be any renegotiating and if Athens doesn’t take up the offer it won’t be the end of the world, Germany’s EU Commissioner told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“The offer to Greece to stay in the euro zone still stands but if that doesn’t succeed, it wouldn’t be the end of the world,” Guenther Oettinger said in an interview published on Monday.

He added that if the country did quit the euro zone, it could revamp itself within a decade to such an extent that “a return to the currency union would definitely be possible”. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)

