EU's Oettinger says Greece deal possible next week

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Friday he thinks Greece and its creditors should be able to reach a deal but may need another meeting of euro zone leaders next week.

“We are working so that Greece stays in the euro zone,” Oettinger told German radio Deutschlandfunk.

“On this basis I think an agreement will still be possible in the next eight days - if necessary via a further meeting of government leaders,” he said.

The Eurogroup will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss further help for Greece.

Germany has rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement, saying it was "not a substantial solution" because it did not commit Athens to stick to the conditions of its international bailout.