Greek government calls five-month extension offer "inadequate"
June 26, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Greek government calls five-month extension offer "inadequate"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s government cannot accept a five-month extension of the bailout as proposed by creditors because it would deepen a recession and ultimately bring the nation back to a new round of crisis talks, a government official said on Friday.

“The institutions’ proposal to the Greek government was for it to legislate deeply recessionary measures as a condition for funding for five months, which is deemed inadequate,” the official said. “The government does not have a popular mandate nor a moral right to sign up to a new bailout.”

Athens’ proposal to have the European bailout fund take over Greek debt by the European Central Bank was declined, the official said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)

