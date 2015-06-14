FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece rejects pension and wage cuts, VAT hike on power
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Greece rejects pension and wage cuts, VAT hike on power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Greek negotiators have submitted a counter-proposal to international creditors at talks in Brussels, a government official said on Sunday, adding that Athens will never accept demands for cuts to pensions and wages, or a rise in value-added tax on electricity.

Greece is trying to agree a cash-for-reforms deal with the European Union and IMF before the end of the month, when it faces a debt default unless it can secure fresh funds.

The delegation had submitted supplementary proposals which fully cover the fiscal gap and the primary surpluses, the official said, adding that these were ”proposals which open the way for the final agreement that will cover all three - fiscal, funding and growth - pillars.

“The Greek delegation remains ready to complete the negotiations and reach a mutually beneficial solution.” (reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.