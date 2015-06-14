Greece rejects pension and wage cuts, VAT hike on power

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Greek negotiators have submitted a counter-proposal to international creditors at talks in Brussels, a government official said on Sunday, adding that Athens will never accept demands for cuts to pensions and wages, or a rise in value-added tax on electricity.

Greece is trying to agree a cash-for-reforms deal with the European Union and IMF before the end of the month, when it faces a debt default unless it can secure fresh funds.

The delegation had submitted supplementary proposals which fully cover the fiscal gap and the primary surpluses, the official said, adding that these were ”proposals which open the way for the final agreement that will cover all three - fiscal, funding and growth - pillars.

“The Greek delegation remains ready to complete the negotiations and reach a mutually beneficial solution.” (reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by David Stamp)