FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greeks vote to reject aid package in referendum-official projection
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Greeks vote to reject aid package in referendum-official projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 5 (Reuters) - Greeks voted by a large margin to reject the austerity terms of an aid package from international creditors, an official projection of the final result of Sunday’s referendum showed.

“The assessment of Singular Logic is that the result in favour of ‘No’ will exceed 61 percent,” an official from Singular Logic, which processes the results for the interior ministry said.

Only 39 percent were estimated to have voted in favour.

The result would hand a big victory to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who urged voters to say ‘No’ to an aid package he called a national “humiliation” and an “ultimatum” from creditors.

But pro-euro parties and euro zone policymakers have warned a ‘No’ would be tantamount to rejecting talks with creditors, setting Greece on a path out of the euro. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.