FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup will consider longer Greek loan maturities-Greek official
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup will consider longer Greek loan maturities-Greek official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The euro zone is ready to take action, including extending loan maturities, to ensure the sustainability of Greek debt and the involvement of the International Monetary Fund in a rescue programme for Greece, a Greek official said on Friday.

Euro zone finance ministers gave their approval on Friday to a new aid programme worth up to 86 billion euros to pull Greece from the verge of financial meltdown and ensure it remains in the single currency bloc.

“The Eurogroup meeting reaffirmed... that the finance ministers are ready to take action such as longer repayment periods to ensure the viability of the Greek loan programme.”

“That way, the IMF will participate in the programme, something the Eurogroup considers essential,” the official said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.