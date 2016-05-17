FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Euro zone ministers to seek Greek reform, debt deal on May 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will seek to clinch a deal with Greece next Tuesday on a package of contingency steps to ensure Athens will meet future fiscal targets as well as reach a political agreement on future debt relief for Greece.

Debt relief, options for which are already being discussed by deputy euro zone finance ministers, can only be promised once Greece meets various preconditions and the contingency reform package is one of them.

“Given the fact that Greece is busily legislating the prior actions already now ... I think we can be quite optimistic that these preconditions will be met,” said a senior EU official involved in the preparation of the ministers talks on May 24th.

Asked if the deal on May 24th would encompass the contingency steps and a political agreement on debt related issues that would satisfy euro zone governments and the International Monetary Fund, the official said:

“Yes that is very much what we are working towards. It is difficult, but it is not out of reach.” (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

