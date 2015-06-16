Greek centrist party calls on Tsipras to reach deal soon

ATHENS, June 16 (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s centrist To Potami party called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday to reach a deal with the country’s creditors and said his party was ready to back in parliament any agreement which kept Greece in the euro zone.

Stavros Theodorakis said Tsipras told him there were still “two or three” steps Athens could take to break an impasse in talks with its lenders, provided the lenders also backed down as well.

“I called on the prime minister to consider that the Greek economy is desperately close to its limits,” Theodorakis told reporters after meeting Tsipras. “Greek society is suffering from the constant postponement of a deal,” he said.