Greek opposition leader says wages, pensions at risk in referendum
June 30, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Greek opposition leader says wages, pensions at risk in referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s conservative opposition warned on Tuesday that Sunday’s vote over international bailout terms would be a referendum over the country’s future in Europe, and that wages and pensions would be threatened if people were to reject the package.

“The question of the referendum is now ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to the euro and Europe. That’s what all the leaders of Europe have indicated,” former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, leader of the centre-right New Democracy party, said in a televised address.

“‘No’ would mean that pensions and salaries in the public and private sector would not be paid,” he said.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannanopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie

