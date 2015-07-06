FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Political leaders back Tsipras in aid talks - coalition partner
July 6, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Political leaders back Tsipras in aid talks - coalition partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Leaders of Greece’s main ruling and opposition political parties have given written asurances they will back Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in talks with creditors, the leader of Tsipras’ junior coalition partner said on Monday.

The remarks by right-wing Independence Greeks leader Panos Kammenos followed talks between political leaders at the presidential mansion in Athens, after Greeks on Sunday voted resoundingly to reject the terms of an international aid deal.

They were due to issue a joint statement. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Matt Robinson)

