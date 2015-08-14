Greek main opposition says will not back PM in confidence vote

ATHENS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s conservative opposition New Democracy party will not back the government in a vote of confidence the prime minister is expected to call after Aug. 20, a senior party lawmaker said on Friday.

“New Democracy giving the government a vote of confidence? There is no chance of that,” lawmaker Makis Voridis said after parliament passed Greece’s latest bailout bill.

A senior New Democracy official confirmed the party did not intend to vote in favour of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s government if a confidence vote was called. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)