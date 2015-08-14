FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission sees euro group backing Greece deal
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

European Commission sees euro group backing Greece deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Final approval of a third euro zone bailout for Greece is “entirely feasible” at a finance ministers meeting on Friday in Brussels, a European Commission spokeswoman said, following its endorsement by the Greek parliament.

“We are encouraged by the strong vote this morning in the Greek parliament and on this basis and the basis of the ambitious agreement that was reached between the institutions and the Greek authorities, a positive outcome is entirely feasible today,” Annika Breidthardt told a news conference. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.