Greek bank outflows at "over 15 bln euros" since Dec-former PM

ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s banking system has lost more than 15 billion euros since parliament failed to elect a president in December, former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told parliament on Tuesday.

Samaras was defeated in a snap election on Jan. 25 that brought the radical leftist Syriza party to power. Political uncertainty in the run-up to the vote sparked large deposit outflows, but there has been no official confirmation yet of the extent of the capital flight.

Greek bankers have estimated an outflow of 11-12 bln euros in January and a smaller outflow of about 1 bln euros in February.

“Know this: since parliament failed to elect a president, the banking system has lost more than 15 billion euros,” Samaras, now the opposition leader, told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“Investments that were ready to offer jobs to thousands of Greeks have frozen, our country is back on the front pages of international newspapers in a dramatic way,” he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)