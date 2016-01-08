FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises 1.8 pct in November
January 8, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.8 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose by
1.8 percent in November compared to the same period last year,
after declining by 1.9 percent in the previous month, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Manufacturing production rose by 1.1 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output shrank 1.3
percent while electricity production rose by 5.5 percent.
    November's reading showed the 12-month-to-November
industrial output index expanded 0.1 percent compared to the
same period in 2014.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES     NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG.  JULY  JUNE  MAY 
 (%)
 Industrial    +1.8  -1.9  +2.9   +4.1  -1.7  -4.7  -4.3
 output y/y
 Manufacturing +1.1  -1.3  +2.6   +4.2  -5.7  -3.6  -2.7
 output y/y
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)

