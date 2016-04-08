FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output falls 3.0 pct in February
April 8, 2016

Greek industrial output falls 3.0 pct in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined
3.0 percent in February compared to the same month last year
after a 4.6 percent rise in January, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
    Manufacturing production expanded 0.6 percent from the same
month a year earlier. Mining output declined 5.5 percent while
electricity production fell 14.3 percent.
    
KEY FIGURES     FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG
 (%)
 Industrial     -3.0  +4.6  +6.2  +2.0  -2.1 +2.6   +4.1
 output y/y
 Manufacturing  +0.6  +5.8  +3.3  +1.1  -1.3  +2.6  +4.2
 output y/y
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT
        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

