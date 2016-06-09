FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises 2.8 pct in April
June 9, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Greek industrial output rises 2.8 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.8 percent in April compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 3.6 percent drop in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Manufacturing production grew 5.8 percent from the same month a year earlier. Mining output fell 24.3 percent, while electricity production declined by 1 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT (%) Industrial +2.8 -3.6* -2.5 +4.6 +6.2 +2.0 -2.1 output y/y Manufacturing +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 -1.3 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

