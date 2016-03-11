Greek industrial output rises 4.6 pct in January

ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 4.6 percent in January compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 6.2 percent increase in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Manufacturing production expanded 5.8 percent from the same month a year earlier. Mining output declined 13.6 percent while electricity production increased 6.8 percent. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG. JULY (%) Industrial +4.6 +6.2* +2.0 -2.1 +2.6 +4.1 -2.5 output y/y Manufacturing +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 -1.3 +2.6 +4.2 -5.7 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)