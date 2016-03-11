FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises 4.6 pct in January
March 11, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Greek industrial output rises 4.6 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose
4.6 percent in January compared to the same month last year
after an upwardly revised 6.2 percent increase in December,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Manufacturing production expanded 5.8 percent from the same
month a year earlier. Mining output declined 13.6 percent while
electricity production increased 6.8 percent.
    
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG.  JULY
 (%)
 Industrial     +4.6  +6.2* +2.0  -2.1 +2.6   +4.1  -2.5
 output y/y
 Manufacturing  +5.8  +3.3  +1.1  -1.3  +2.6   +4.2  -5.7
 output y/y
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

