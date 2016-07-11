Greek industrial output rises 2.9 pct y/y in May

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.9 percent in May compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 3.3 percent rise in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Manufacturing production grew 6.6 percent from the same month a year earlier. Mining output fell 22.8 percent, while electricity production declined by 2.1 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV (%) Industrial +2.9 +3.3* -3.6 -2.5 +4.6 +6.2 +2.0 output y/y Manufacturing +6.6 +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 output y/y * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)