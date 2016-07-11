FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greek industrial output rises 2.9 pct y/y in May
July 11, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Greek industrial output rises 2.9 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.9 percent in May compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 3.3 percent rise in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Manufacturing production grew 6.6 percent from the same month a year earlier. Mining output fell 22.8 percent, while electricity production declined by 2.1 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV (%) Industrial +2.9 +3.3* -3.6 -2.5 +4.6 +6.2 +2.0 output y/y Manufacturing +6.6 +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 output y/y * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

