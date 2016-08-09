Greek industrial output rises 7.5 pct y/y in June

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 7.5 percent in June compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 3.0 percent increase in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Manufacturing production grew 8.5 percent from the same month a year earlier. Mining output fell 27.7 percent, while electricity production increased by 16.3 percent. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC (%) Industrial +7.5 +3.0* +3.3 -3.6 -2.5 +4.6 +6.2 output y/y Manufacturing +8.5 +6.6 +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 output y/y --------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)