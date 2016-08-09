FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greek industrial output rises 7.5 pct y/y in June
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Greek industrial output rises 7.5 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 7.5
percent in June compared to the same month last year after an
upwardly revised 3.0 percent increase in May, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Manufacturing production grew 8.5 percent from the same
month a year earlier. Mining output fell 27.7 percent, while
electricity production increased by 16.3 percent.
    
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES     JUNE   MAY   APRIL  MARCH  FEB   JAN   DEC      
 (%)
 Industrial     +7.5   +3.0* +3.3  -3.6   -2.5  +4.6  +6.2  
 output y/y
 Manufacturing  +8.5   +6.6  +5.8  -2.5   +0.6  +5.8  +3.3   
 output y/y
 ---------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.