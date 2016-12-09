FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Greek industrial output rises 6.8 pct y/y in October
December 9, 2016 / 10:09 AM / 8 months ago

Greek industrial output rises 6.8 pct y/y in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 6.8
percent in October compared to the same month last year after a
0.1 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
7.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, while mining
output fell 3.1 percent. Electricity production increased by 8.9
percent.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES    OCT  SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE  MAY  APRIL 
(%)
Industrial     +6.8 +0.1 +0.1   +4.7 +7.9  +3.0 +3.4
output y/y
Manufacturing  +7.2 +2.2 +2.1   +9.2 +8.5  +6.6 +5.8 
output y/y
--------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

