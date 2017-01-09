FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Greek industrial output rises 2.3 pct y/y in November
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 7 months ago

Greek industrial output rises 2.3 pct y/y in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.3
percent in November compared to the same month last year after
an upwardly revised 7.0 percent increase in October, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
1.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, while mining
output fell 7.9 percent. Electricity production increased 8.0
percent.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES    NOV   OCT   SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE  MAY
(%)
Industrial     +2.3  +7.0* +0.1 +0.1   +4.7 +7.9  +3.0
output y/y
Manufacturing  +1.7  +7.2  +2.2 +2.1   +9.2 +8.5  +6.6
output y/y
--------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.