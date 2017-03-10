UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation rises at fastest pace in nearly 8 years

(Adds historical comparison) MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexican annual inflation rose at its fastest pace in nearly 8 years in early March, prompting central bank chief Agustin Carstens to hint at higher interest rates to combat an inflation "bubble" he said would subside later in the year. The headline inflation rate for the year through mid-March was 5.29 percent , the national statistics institute said on Thursday. The figure was the highest since the second half o