Greek industrial output rises 5.2 pct in December
February 9, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek industrial output rises 5.2 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 5.2
percent in December compared to the same period in 2014, after
an upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in the previous month,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Manufacturing production rose 3.3 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output increased by
9.6 percent, while electricity production rose 11.3 percent.
    The reading showed the 12-month-to-December industrial
output index expanded by 0.6 percent compared to the same period
in 2014.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG.  JULY  JUNE
 (%)
 Industrial     +5.2  +2.0* -1.9  +2.9   +4.1  -1.7  -4.7
 output y/y
 Manufacturing  +3.3  +1.1  -1.3  +2.6   +4.2  -5.7  -3.6
 output y/y
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
