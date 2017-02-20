FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian finance minister: lets not hasten with Greece because of elections
February 20, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 6 months ago

Belgian finance minister: lets not hasten with Greece because of elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers should not be hurried to reach an agreement with Greece on reforms Athens must deliver to get new cheap loans because of elections in several European countries, Belgian Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt said.

"Of course elections may always pose a problem when trying to get good decisions but on the other end, we shouldn't take... half-baked solutions because elections are coming up," Overtveldt told reporters on entering a meeting of ministers on Greece.

"There certainly is a major time frame by the end of June when Greece has to put up 7 billion euros for payments to the ECB and the IMF and that's of course a very important point in time," he said.

"If we can decide in a very well-reasoned and well-argued way earlier, why not? But let’s take things as they come," he said. (Reporting By Waverly Colville and Jan Strupczewski)

