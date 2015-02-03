FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Italy's Padoan says growth is key for Greek debt sustainability
February 3, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Italy's Padoan says growth is key for Greek debt sustainability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday that Greece needs to achieve strong economic growth through structural reforms in order to put its public debt on a sustainable path.

“Attention to growth is paramount to guarantee the sustainability of Greece’s debt,” Padoan said in a statement after meeting with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

Varoufakis is meeting his European counterparts this week to present the proposals of Greece’s new government which wants to re-negotiate its public debt repayments and roll back austerity policies.

Varoufakis told reporters his meeting with Padoan had been “useful and constructive” and had addressed “all the main parameters for financial stability in the euro zone.”

He added that he would meet the European Central Bank on Wednesday and travel to Berlin on Thursday. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer)

