FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says recent progress has been made in Greece talks
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Italy says recent progress has been made in Greece talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 1 (Reuters) - Talks on a cash-for-reforms deal between Greece and its lenders took too long to get off the ground, but progress has recently been made in narrowing the distance between the two sides, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately dialogue with Greece didn’t start until late, but on many questions progress has been made,” Padoan told the Italian parliament.

Negotiators are still working to try to find a solution to Greece’s difficulties after Athens defaulted on a 1.6 billion euro payment to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, Padoan said. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.