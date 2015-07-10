FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Padoan says major progress being made on Greece deal
July 10, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Padoan says major progress being made on Greece deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - Significant progress is being made towards an aid-for-reforms deal between Greece and its creditors, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

On Thursday Greece presented its euro zone partners with a set of proposals for fiscal and reform measures, sparking professions of optimism over an accord among politicians and a marked upturn in financial markets.

“In these hours we are making important steps forward towards a solution for Greece,” Padoan said in a tweet.

“We need an accord which is commonly agreed and aimed towards lasting and sustainable growth. Italy continues to work for this solution,” he added. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

