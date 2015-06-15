FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM will wait for creditors to become realistic: paper
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM will wait for creditors to become realistic: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - Greece will wait patiently for its international creditors to become realistic in talks for a cash-for-reforms deal, Alexis Tsipras said, according to a Greek newspaper on Monday, a day after the latest round of talks broke down in failure.

Tsipras also said the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank were insisting on further Greek pension cuts for political reasons.

“One can only see a political purposefulness in the insistence of creditors on new cuts in pensions after five years of looting under the bailouts,” Tsipras said in statements to Greek newspaper Ton Syntakton.

“We will await patiently until the institutions accede to realism.”

Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors failed on Sunday, with European lenders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.