Greek parliament speaker says lawmakers must resist "blackmail"
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greek parliament speaker says lawmakers must resist "blackmail"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s parliament speaker, speaking as in her capacity as a ruling party lawmaker, asked the 300-seat house on Wednesday not to approve a package of austerity measures demanded by the country’s creditors in exchange for a third bailout.

“This parliament must not conclude the blackmail by the lenders,” Zoe Constantopoulou, a prominent member of the Syriza party’s left wing, told deputies ahead of a crucial vote later on Wednesday.

“In full cognizance of how crucial the circumstances are ... I think it the duty of parliament not to let this blackmail materialise.”

She said creditors must respect parliamentary procedures, objecting to the ressing deadline for the vote. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)

